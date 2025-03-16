Tourism minister wants revival of the Garifuna language in SVG

Minister Carlos James Advocates for Garifuna Language Revival

During the National Heroes Day ceremony at the Obelisk in Dorsetshire Hill, the Honorable Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture, emphasised the importance of cultural preservation and the revival of the Garifuna language.

In his speech, Minister James highlighted the significance of embracing and promoting indigenous languages as a vital component of cultural identity. He referenced the United Nations’ declaration of 2022-2032 as the International Decade of Indigenous Languages, underscoring the global recognition of the need to preserve linguistic heritage.

Minister James stated, “We must push for the preservation of the language of our indigenous peoples… this provides an opportunity for the preservation, revitalization, and promotion of our Garifuna language in Yurumein (St. Vincent).”

The Minister also reflected on the resilience of the Garifuna people and their enduring contributions to the nation’s cultural tapestry. He called for collective efforts to ensure that future generations inherit and appreciate the rich heritage that defines Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The ceremony, held under the theme “Appreciating Our Identity, Preserving Our Heritage with Pride,” served as a poignant reminder of the nation’s commitment to honoring its past while looking toward a future enriched by cultural diversity and historical awareness.