Minister Commits to Strengthening Child Protection Policies

CHILD MONTH FOCUSES ON HEALTH AND SAFETY

Minister of Education Hon. Curtis King said the Government remains committed to working with stakeholders and partners to ensure the safety and well-being of the nation’s children.

In his Child Month address, Minister King said a major focus is that of child safety, which has led the Ministry of Education to partner with UNICEF to launch the “Safe Schools, Initiative” – a national program dedicated to creating secure, supportive, and inclusive learning environments in every corner of the country.

The initiative aims to strengthen school infrastructure to meet modern safety standards, provide training for educators and staff on child protection and mental health, introduce peer support systems and enhance collaboration between schools, families, and local law enforcement.

“Because we know that when children feel safe, they can learn freely, dream fearlessly, and grow confidently. No child should live in fear – whether at home, in school, or within their community”, the Minister said.

Minister King also pledged to continue strengthening policies that protect children and train educators and caregivers to recognize and respond to their needs.

“The government’s commitment to providing universal access to education extends to the fundamental need of promoting schools which are a safe physical, social and emotional environment where teachers and students can teach, learn and develop,” King stressed.

Child Month is being commemorated under the theme “Keep us safe, strong and free. We are children, let us be!”.