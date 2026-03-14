Minister Cupid vows revitalization of indigenous heritage

Honorable Kashaka Cupid, the Minister of Youth, Sports, Culture delivered a speech on heritage day focusing on the deep integration of indigenous history into the national identity and the physical development of heritage sites.

Cupid stated that he felt the nation was not doing enough to honor Joseph Chatoyer and the men who fought with him.

He pledged to ensure that Garafuna culture and history become more than just an annual “trip to the obelisk on March 14th”. He expressed a sense of “jealousy” regarding how well the Garafuna diaspora in Central America has preserved their traditions and felt an obligation to bring that culture back to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

As part of a government effort to improve heritage sites, the Minister announced intentions to add washroom facilities, benches, a small garden, and a souvenir shop to the obelisk area and expressed a willingness to collaborate with Chief Augustine Suddland on these developments to ensure the focus remains on the Paramount Chief’s contributions.

Cupid referenced a past incident where protesters were arrested in Kingstown for drumming, describing it as a moment that “shocked many” and constituted an “attack” on national culture. He asserted that drumming is a vital part of both African and indigenous legacies and should never be suppressed again.

He congratulated the winners of a national schools essay competition focused on Garafuna people—Jeremiah Tusaintain and Zamaya Lewis—and invited the organizers to meet with the Ministry of Culture to explore ways to improve the competition’s reach.

The Minister emphasized that cultural preservation requires community buy-in and specifically thanked the residents of Dorsetshire Hill and groundskeeper Mr. Leo Gibson for their roles in maintaining the sacred site and protecting it from vandalism.

He challenged the traditional “history books” that portrayed indigenous tribes as “savage,” stating that the nation must tell a different story centered on Chatoyer’s “indomitable legacy” and love for the island. He envisioned a future where the story of Chatoyer includes not just wars, but rich cuisine, rituals, and festivities shared at the school and community levels.