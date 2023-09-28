Minister James attend high-level Caribbean SIDS climate change dialogue

CARICOM Heads attend the second Caribbean SIDS high-level climate change dialogue

The Hon. Carlos James will represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the 2nd Caribbean SIDS High Level Dialogue on Climate Change in St. George’s, Grenada, on September 28-29, 2023. CARICOM Leaders and Development Partners will meet at the High-Level Dialogue to address key topics concerning climate action and SIDS ahead of the COP28 Meeting later this year.

The Caribbean SIDS are among the most susceptible nations to the effects of climate change, which will become crucial if sufficient action is not done. SIDS face serious challenges from global warming, sea level rise, increasing severity and frequency of tropical cyclones, storm surges, and droughts, as well as altered precipitation patterns and coral bleaching.

The high-level gathering this week will concentrate on six main areas:

1: Strengthening resilience and achieving prosperity in the face of increasing climate change impacts: boosting adaptation and addressing loss and damage

2: Financing the transition to Renewable Energy in the Caribbean: tapping into the potential of wind, solar, geothermal and hydroelectricity

3: Transforming international financial architecture, enabling access to blue and green finance, and regional collaboration on carbon pricing mechanisms

4: Impacts on and opportunities in biological systems, looking at oceans and forests and land in the Caribbean

5: Accelerating e-mobility: lowering costs, reducing emissions, and building a reliable transportation system through electrification

6: Building stronger national systems for climate transparency: accessing data and information to track progress, increase international accountability, and attract support.

The gathering heard from Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC), and included Prime Minister Hon. Dickon Mitchell’s remarks.