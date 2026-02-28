Minister John champions cultural revival during heritage month

Minister Shevern John is advocating for a renewed commitment to cultural identity as Saint Vincent and the Grenadines begins National Heroes’ and Heritage Month.

Last week the minister outlined a diverse schedule of events designed to restore pride in indigenous roots, specifically highlighting the traditions of the Garifuna people.

Key activities include a Heritage Market featuring local artisans, a spiritual prayer rally, and a special visit from the Carib Queen of Dominica.

Additional observances such as the pilgrimage to Balliceaux and various educational conferences aim to reclaim lost customs like traditional dress and language.

These celebrations the minister says will serve as a vital platform for Vincentians to honor their history while showcasing their national craftsmanship to both locals and international visitors.