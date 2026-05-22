Minister John honors Spiritual Baptist legacy & future

Honorable Chevon John, Minister of Ecclesiastical Affairs, delivered a powerful address to commemorate Spiritual Baptist Day, marking a 75-year legacy of resilience, freedom, and unity for the religious community, Speaking before a distinguished gathering of national leaders, clergy, and international delegates, Minister John celebrated the survival and flourishing of a uniquely Vincentian faith that was once forced into the shadows.

The history of the Spiritual Baptist faith is deeply intertwined with struggle, perseverance, and ultimate liberation. In 1912, the religion was explicitly outlawed by the Shakerism Prohibition Order, a mandate that criminalized their worship and persecuted believers.

Forced into secrecy, the community quietly preserved their sacred traditions, songs, prayers, and dances. A decisive court ruling in 1951 marked a monumental turning point for their religious freedom, leading to the official repeal of the unjust prohibition ordinance in 1965. Minister John noted that this hard-won freedom transformed “persecution into recognition, silence into song, and oppression into liberation”.

Addressing the unique cultural footprint of the religion, Minister John proudly emphasized that the Spiritual Baptist faith originated directly in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Born out of local soil and struggle, the faith eventually spread across the Caribbean to Trinidad, Grenada, and Barbados, and ultimately beyond the region’s shores. Operating under the theme “75 and Alive: Honoring our journey, our resilience, our freedom in unity to build our faith,” the event served as a powerful declaration of survival. To mark the occasion, the nation welcomed visiting spiritual brothers and sisters from Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, Barbados, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States.

The Minister praised the intense discipline of the Spiritual Baptist community, highlighting their dedication to fasting, prayer, and modest dress, which serves as a visible testimony to their inward devotion. She also directed a heartfelt message to the youth in attendance, calling them the “torchbearers of tomorrow” and urging them to carry forward the traditions without shame. Declaring the faith to be a “cornerstone of our Vincentian heritage,” she emphasized that preserving these traditions is vital to the broader identity and culture of the nation.

The commemorative event was attended by prominent state and religious figures, including Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday, Leader of the Opposition Dr. Ralph Gonzalez, Deputy Prime Minister St. Clare Lick, Archbishop Melford Pompy, and Archbishop Johnny Jones. The historic day concluded with a unified call to continue honoring the journey and to ensure that the Spiritual Baptist community remains a steadfast pillar of strength in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for generations to come.