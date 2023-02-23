During a parliamentary session on Thursday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves provided an update on Minister Julian Francis’ recovery as well as an update on Deputy Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel, who was absent.

Gonsalves told legislators that Francis is recovering satisfactorily.

“Minister Julian Francis is still not with us here; he’s recovering, and he’s recovering satisfactorily—not as quickly as all of us in this honorable House would like to see, but he’s making good progress.”

Honourable Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Transport and Works, he has a problem with his muscle in his leg, and he’s not able to be with us today. He’s receiving therapy and physiotherapy.I think on an ongoing basis, you’d have to have a little of it.

I will therefore, Madam Speaker, endeavor to answer his questions in addition to those that were posed to Minister Francis.