Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell Appoints SAPA and NAPA Boards

The Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, Senator the Honourable Randall Mitchell, has presented instruments of appointment to the Board of Directors of the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) and the Northern Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA).

The new Boards have been appointed for a period of three (3) years.

Minister Mitchell thanked the members of the Boards for accepting the call to assist in the further development of the Performing Arts sector.

He told the members “SAPA and NAPA continue to be the flagship Performing Arts centers in Trinidad and Tobago. Certainly, they are the two best Performing Arts centers in the Caribbean. We have a role to play where the Performing Arts are concerned and we need to always ensure that our performing arts’ population has an outlet where they can perform and, of course, show the international community what we have here and what the culture of Trinidad and Tobago means to us.”

The Board of Directors of SAPA will be chaired by Mr. David Sammy and the other appointed members are Ms. Leah Balkaran (Deputy Chairman), Ms. Cherisse Mahabir, Mr. Victor Randolph Edwards, Mr. Keonne K. James, Mr. Kirven Henry, Mr. Reaaz A. Dabiedeen, Mr. Peter Lockhart, Ms. Sharon Baboolal, Ms. Rowena Wattley and Mrs. Shervette Mc Sween-Julien.

The Board of Directors of NAPA will be chaired by Mr. Olson Oliver. Other members of the Board include Ms. Arlene Belgrove (Deputy Chairman), Ms. Ayana Blackman, Mrs. Catherine Dookie-Da Silva, Ms. Sarah Ramsingh, Ms. Alana C. Morton, Mr. Keon Gonzales, Ms. Anna-Lee Boodhu and Ms. Reeyah Chattergoon.

Minister Mitchell also expressed gratitude on behalf of the Government to the outgoing implementation Boards that were installed by Cabinet for a period of nine months. The interim Boards were tasked with making arrangements to carry out the necessary groundwork activities to inaugurate and operationalize SAPA and NAPA as statutory bodies.

The new NAPA and SAPA Boards are responsible for – among other duties – the operating and maintaining of NAPA and SAPA and regulating, coordinating and conducting all the activities hosted at the facilities as well as identifying, evaluating and promoting activities related to culture and arts in relation to the revenue earning potential of NAPA and SAPA.

For more information, please contact the Corporate Communications Unit at Email: mintouris[email protected] or by Phone: (868) 624-1403 or (868) 226-8687 Ext: 294.