Minister reaffirms commitment to CXC students in Southern Grenadines

STUDENTS ON UNION ISLAND EQUIPPED FOR CSEC EXAMS

Minister of Education Hon. Curtis King said government remains committed to education all students, especially for students approaching their CXC examinations in the Southern Grenadines.

In an interview with the API on Monday, Minister King noted that the Learning Resource Centre in Ashton is still a dedicated space for secondary school students preparing for the annual Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

This Learning Resource Centre is now serving a dual purpose as it is being used as a community kitchen to support people affected by the passage of Hurricane Beryl since July 2024.

“We are focused on ensuring our students, especially at the secondary level, have the resources they need to successfully complete their practical examinations. This room has been organized specifically for this purpose,” King told API.

He added that the community kitchen operates until 1 P.M., after which students have full access to the space for their studies and practical work. The Minister noted that while students are not incorporated into the community kitchen, the possibility exists for them to gain practical experience as part of their studies.

“Once they are here doing work, they might be included but not in a structured manner,” King explained.

During his visit to Union Island, King said that the school rebuilding process is advancing while all students on Union Island at both Primary and Secondary levels are taking instructions at Union Island Secondary School (UISS).

He said the Mary Hutchinson School Primary School and the Stephanie Browne Primary School were damaged by Hurricane Beryl and the latter is 90 percent complete while the other one is 75 percent complete. Minister King also provided insights into the experiences of students relocated to the mainland.

“I visit them regularly, and they are comfortable and continuing their studies. The main challenge remains the separation of students and teachers across different locations, making cohesion more difficult. However, we are ensuring they receive the best possible education under the circumstances,” Minister King said.

Encouraging the students, the Minister acknowledged the difficulties they have faced but remained optimistic about their future. “This is a challenging period, but we always encourage our students to rise above their difficulties. I have no doubt they will succeed in their mission.”