Minister Saboto Caesar represents St Vincent at LAC Conference in India

Minister of Agriculture Represents SVG at India – LAC Conference

Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour, has left the state on official business to attend the 9th Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) India-Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) Conclave. The conference will be place in India from August 3 to 5, 2023, with the topic “Furthering Economic Partnerships for Shared & Sustained Growth.”

At this meeting, Minister Caesar will be joined by Agro-Processing Specialist Consultant Mahendra Ramdular. Ramdular recently held a series of Agro-processing meetings with a number of stakeholders in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and is scheduled to continue consultations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and CELAC member states.

The Conference intends to concentrate on major topics such as Trade Facilitation, Agriculture and Food Processing, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Electrical and Automotive, IT and Electronics, Infrastructure and Energy, Defense, and Chemicals. This gathering will enable networking through B2B meetings, provide a venue for interaction among firms from India and the LAC region, raise awareness about potential to diversify supply chains, and capitalize on trade and investment opportunities through collaboration with stakeholders.

The following sessions will be held: “Agriculture and Food Processing: Partnering in Food Security” and “CARICOM Cooperation: Unleashing the Potential of the Global South.” Delegates from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Panama, Guyana, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Antigua and Barbuda, Jamaica, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines will participate in trade and development discussions at the conference.

Since 2007, the event has become one of the largest gatherings of top ministers, policymakers, and business executives from Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) Region and India across sectors, and it has become a vital outlet for the India-LAC economic collaboration.

The event was organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India.