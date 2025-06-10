Minister stresses importance of environmental protection for fisherfolk

“WE MUST PROTECT OUR ENVIRONMENT TO PROTECT OUR FISHERFOLK”

Minister of Finance Hon. Camillo Gonsalves is encouraging Vincentians to do their part in ensuring the country’s development.

Minister Gonsalves said buying local instead of imported provides direct support to local Farmers and Fishers and builds the economy.

” Sometimes when you walk into the supermarket, and you see some fish package up that ain’t come from SVG but you think it’s easier to buy the tilapia, because you ain’t want stand up in the fish market and scale fish but think of what you do when you spend a dollar with a fisherman or in a fish market, think of the people you enrich and the money that circulats in the economy to make us all well off and better in St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” the Minister said.

The Finance Minister also encouraged people to do their part in protecting the environment as everything is interconnected.

” When you leave here, don’t throw your.plastic cup.out the window because the rain will wash it in the drain and the drain will wash it in the sea and that will impact the reefs and that will impact the health of the fish and that will impact the fisherfolk who do that hard work out there for you ..we have a responsibility to protect our environment….and we must protect our environment to protect our fisherfolk,” Minister Gonsalves stressed.