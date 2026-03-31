Minister urges collective action at child abuse awareness march

Silence is Never an Option: St. Vincent Child Safety Advocacy

In a powerful show of unity against child abuse and neglect, citizens, advocacy groups, and government officials gathered in the capital city of Kingstown today, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, for a Child Abuse Awareness march and ceremony.

The march commenced at Heritage Square on South River Road, with participants making their way through the city before concluding at the Peace Memorial Hall, where the official ceremony took place.

Delivering the feature address, the Honourable Lavern Gibson-Velox, Minister in the Ministry of the Family, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disabilities, Local Government and Labour, delivered a strong and urgent message to the parents and guardians in attendance.

She emphasized that combating child abuse requires a collective effort from the entire community, urging the public never to hesitate when reporting suspected abuse, even if the situation feels uncomfortable.

“Silence is never an option when a child’s safety is at risk,” Minister Gibson-Velox declared. She further acknowledged her ministry’s deep awareness of the sobering reality that many children suffer from various forms of abuse, noting that these experiences can leave profound and lasting impacts on a child’s life.

Today’s events served as a prelude to Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month 2026, which will run from April 1st to April 30th. This year’s vital awareness initiatives are being held under the empowering theme: “See me. Hear me. Protect me. My safety is Your Responsibility!”.