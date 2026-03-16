Minister urges global action for SIDS at global forum

Minister of Fisheries, Conroy Huggins is attending a global summit in Iceland where he addressed the specific obstacles facing small island nations.

During the forum, the Minister emphasized the necessity of regulating fishing fleet capacity to maintain a healthy balance between environmental preservation and the economic needs of coastal communities.

He also detailed how natural disasters, such as volcanic eruptions and hurricanes, have created unique vulnerabilities for the region’s marine industries.

To combat these issues, the government has established a specialized ministry focused on climate resilience and sustainable resource governance.

This approach aims to merge social science with ecological management to better support the livelihoods and cultural traditions of local fishers.