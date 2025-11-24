According to a report published by the Trinidad Express, Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander has written to the United States Embassy in Port of Spain requesting action against Trinidadians living abroad who he claims are spreading propaganda and fear on social media.

The Express reported that Alexander’s letter, addressed to Chargé d’Affaires Dr. Jenifer Neidhart de Ortiz, highlights concerns about individuals with dual nationality or US residency who have allegedly used online platforms to disseminate “defamatory, inflammatory, and intentional misinformation” targeting Trinidad and Tobago.

Alexander, quoted by the Trinidad Express, stated: “In recent weeks, several individuals’ holding dual nationality or US residency have been using media platforms, social-media channels, and online ‘news’ programmes to disseminate defamatory, inflammatory, and intentional propaganda against Trinidad and Tobago.”

The publication noted that the minister is seeking the Embassy’s assistance in revoking visas for those identified, arguing that their actions undermine national security and public confidence. The letter is expected to be delivered to the Embassy early this week, according to the Express.

This development comes amid heightened political sensitivities in the region, with Trinidad and Tobago grappling with online disinformation campaigns and St. Vincent and the Grenadines facing accusations of foreign involvement in its own electoral process.

The Trinidad Express emphasized that Alexander’s move reflects growing concern over the role of diaspora voices in shaping political narratives back home, particularly when amplified through social media networks.