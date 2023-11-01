Ministers James, Browne join Formosa Caribbean delegation in Taiwan

Senator Benarva Browne, Minister of Urban Development, and Minister of Tourism Carlos James are part of a delegation of four Latin American and Caribbean ‘Formosa Club’ countries on an official visit to Taiwan. While in the Southeast Asian country, the delegation has multiple meetings with government authorities.

Yaun Yu Shyi-kun, President of the Legislative Assembly, and Remus Li-Kuo Chen, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, welcomed the delegation.

The delegation met with Dr. Charles Li, Secretary-General of the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (Tawian ICDF), as part of the official visit, and discussed several cooperative projects promoted by the Tawian ICDF in the areas of environmental sustainability, agriculture, public health, information and communication technology, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

The sessions, according to Minister James, were successful and engaging, with discussions on various existing and new areas of cooperation related to development projects in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Caribbean region.

Over 818 students from the English-speaking Caribbean region have attended the ICDF international programme, and 754 have obtained scholarships to attend Taiwanese colleges and research institutes.

The TaiwanICDF is committed to fostering socioeconomic growth, human resource development, and economic linkages in a variety of developing partner nations. The ICDF programmes are meant to address partner countries’ strategic development goals by combining money and technical assistance.