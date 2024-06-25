In July and August of 2024, the Fisheries Summer Programme, an annual event, will be held by the Fisheries Services, Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour.

The purpose of this curriculum is to inform our young people about careers in fishing, the marine and terrestrial habitats, and the fishing industry.

Two groups of thirty (30) students each will be assisted by the Summer Programme: one group will take place from July 22–26, 2024, and the other from August 5–9, 2024.

Fisheries Services has the application forms. Call (784) 456-2738 to reach Fisheries Services for further details.