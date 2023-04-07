ROC MAKES DONATION TO HEALTH MINISTRY ST VINCENT

The Republic of China on Taiwan (ROC) donated supplies to the Ministry of Health through a private foundation on April 6.

There are 120 adult wheelchairs, 25 child wheelchairs, 80 walkers, 40 commode chairs, and 200 canes among the items.

Hon. St Clair Prince, Minister of Health, stated that the donation will go a long way toward assisting those suffering from the effects of Chronic Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs), particularly diabetes, as well as some of the most vulnerable, particularly amputees.

“I am very grateful to the foundation; these wheelchairs will no doubt go a long way in our rehabilitative effort with respect to amputations, and these wheelchairs will come in very handy in that regard, and I believe persons who have had amputations of the lower limbs will now be using some of these wheelchairs as they leave the hospital,” Prince said.

The donations were made through a well-known Taiwanese benefactor and his foundation, according to Ambassador Peter Sha-Li Lan, and he hopes this is the start of future collaboration between the foundation and the Ministry of Health.

“We hope that this batch of donations will greatly assist Vincentians in need,” the Ambassador said.

The ceremony took place in the Conference Room of the Ministry of Health. Just two weeks ago, the Republic of China on Taiwan donated $200,000 in emergency medical supplies to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Source : API