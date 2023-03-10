Ministry of Health & SVG SDA Church to hold “Move to Live” Glow Walk

The St. Vincent Ministry of Health and the SVG Seventh-day Adventist Church’s health ministries department will this Saturday collaborate on an event called “Move to Live” which is designed to get people moving via exercise and health checks.

The event is expected to draw over 2000 participants.

“The real motive is that we see the rise of non-communicable diseases in the church and outside of the church, and we recognize the need to join forces with the Ministry of Health to have a more targeted approach,” pastor Brent St. Jean, director of the Seventh Day Adventist Church’s Health Ministries department, said.

Given the local statistics on non-communicable illnesses, health promotion officer Shanika John of the Ministry of Health remarked that the event’s health screening component has received a lot of attention.

Members of the public can get their blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol checked. The health fair will also include syphilis and HIV testing. John is urging attendees to stay for breast examination demonstrations.

The Glow Walk portion of the event will start at 7:00 p.m. from Heritage Square in Kingstown, with the health fair opening at 4:00 p.m. on the tarmac.

Exercise challenges will be presented, and the largest participating group will get a reward. A social gathering will afterwards take place at the E.T. Joshua Tarmac.