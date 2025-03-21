Ministry of Mobilisation Standing Firm Against Violence

A Stand Against Violence in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Ministry of National Mobilisation, Social Development, Family, Gender Affairs, and Persons with Disabilities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines stands firm and resolute in condemning all acts of violence against children, women, and men within our communities.

Violence in any form is unacceptable and has no place in our society. It causes irreparable harm, not only to the survivors but also to the fabric of our nation. The Ministry recognizes the deep pain that these acts inflict, and we are committed to ensuring the protection of the rights and well-being of all persons—regardless of age, gender, or background.

We pledge to continue our tireless efforts in supporting victims and survivors of violence, offering them the care, resources, and justice they deserve. The Ministry is actively assessing and investigating all reported incidents with urgency, prioritizing the safety and dignity of every individual.

We call upon every citizen to join us in standing against violence. Let us work together to build a society rooted in respect, empathy, and peace. If you or someone you know is experiencing any form of abuse, we urge you to speak out, seek help, and know that support is available. No one should ever suffer in silence.

The Ministry remains steadfast in its commitment to the protection and rights of every person in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Together, we can create a safer, stronger, and more compassionate society for all.

For assistance, or to report violence, please contact the Ministry at 493-6569 or 4561111 Ext 3914/3873/3902.