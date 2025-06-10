MINISTRY PARTNERS WITH SVGCC FOR EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IN TOURISM

The Ministry of Tourism and SVG Tourism Authority has once again partnered with the Division of Technical and Vocational Education (DTVE) of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College to provide hands-on internship opportunities for students pursuing the Associate of Applied Science (AAS) in Tourism Studies.

This year, four aspiring tourism professionals participated in a four-week internship designed to bridge theory with practice. The initiative is a key feature of the Ministry’s continued efforts to build capacity in the tourism sector and support youth development through structured and meaningful exposure to the industry.

During the internship, the students gained practical experience through:

– Participation in site visits to key tourism attractions,

– ⁠Active engagement with primary and secondary school students during the Ministry’s school outreach programme,

– ⁠Customer service and reception training, including direct interactions with the public, and

– ⁠A comprehensive review of tourism standards to enhance their understanding of quality assurance in the local context.

The students who participated in the 2025 internship are:

– Brielle Compton,

– Christiana Charles,

– Alescia Hooper, and

– Sonaly Dublin.

The Ministry commends these students for their enthusiasm and professionalism and extends appreciation to the team at the Division of Technical and Vocational Education for the ongoing collaboration. This partnership underscores the importance of linking academic programmes with industry practice and remains a vital platform for nurturing the next generation of tourism professionals in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.