Minor among 2 charged for robberies, rape in Turks & Caicos Islands

Minor Charged with Rape and Robbery TCI

A teenaged minor appeared in court on March 28th, charged with rape and burglary.

The teen accused cannot be named, nor his photograph shown at this time, because he is considered a minor under the law.

The accused aged seventeen is from Blue Hills, Providenciales and has been charged with one count of Rape following an incident in Blue Hills on February 24.

He was also charged with using an imitation firearm during the commission of the offence.

Having appeared before a Magistrate in Courtroom Four , the accused was remanded into custody until May 5th, 2023.

On March 30th, the accused was jointly charged and appeared in court alongside 18 year old Damarian Palmer for a string of burglaries earlier this year in Juba Sound, Grace Bay and Leeward Palms.

The charges they face are:

Four counts of burglary at the Turquoise Point Plaza;

Two counts of burglary at Wesley Methodist School and

One count of burglary at M.I.L.L.S Institute.

Additionally, the teen accused of the rape faces an additional charge of Handling Stolen Goods.

Palmer was granted bail in the sum of $7000. The matter was adjourned to April 19th.

Head of Crime, Safeguarding and Public Protection Superintendent Dean Holden in confirming the charges said: “Within the past weeks, the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force officers have been working tirelessly to apprehend suspects involved in a string of home burglaries occurring within the early morning hours in Blue Hills.

“In two instances, the burglars would have sexually assaulted female occupants. The arrest and laying of charges is a major breakthrough in this case. We are continuing our investigations in these crimes”.

Source : TCI Police