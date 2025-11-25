Minor charged with 2 counts of criminal assault

Rose Hall Resident Charged with Offensive Weapon and Two Counts of Criminal Assault

On November 22, 2025, police arrested and charged a minor of Rose Hall with the offences of Possession an Offensive Weapon and Two Counts of Criminal Assault.

Investigations revealed that the accused had in his possession a cutlass in a public place, namely Rose Hall Public Road.

He was further charged with assaulting a 43-year-old Caretaker of the same address by waving a cutlass at her head with the intent to commit the offence of wounding.

Lastly, he was charged with assaulting a 55-year-old Retiree of Rose Hall by waving a cutlass at her head with the intent to commit the offense of wounding.

The offences were committed on November 22, 2025.

The minor was given station bail in the sum of $3,000.00 ECC with one surety. He is expected to appear before the Chateaubelair Magistrate Court on January 14, 2026, to answer the charges.