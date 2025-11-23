How the Media Is Fooling Vincentians in the 2025 Elections

As we head into the 2025 elections, something extremely disturbing is taking place in St Vincent and the Grenadines. A lot of what people are seeing online and even in parts of the traditional media is not real information. It’s half-truths, made-up stories, and political spin being pushed to confuse people and turn them against each other. We’ve been here before.

During the 2009 Referendum, , the Opposition spread all kinds of wild rumours. One of the biggest lies was that if the ULP won the referendum, the Prime Minister would put his own face on the Easten Caribbean dollar. This was nonsense. But it worked because people heard it over and over and didn’t have the right information to challenge it.

The same thing is happening again now.

Videos and posts are being shared on Facebook, TikTok, WhatsApp in the hopes that Vincentians will see something once and take it as fact. A lot of the people pushing these things don’t want you to check anything. They want you to react, not to think. And if this is how they behave while in Opposition, you can imagine what would happen if they were in government.

Then there’s the influx of AI-generated opinion pieces in the media and on facebook to make themselves sound smart. Instead of doing real research, they type in a few words and let a machine write their whole argument for them. They then share it as if it is their own bright idea. It creates the impression that they know what they’re talking about, when in truth they’re deliberately using Artificial Intelligence to sound “smart enough” to confuse ordinary citizens.

Meanwhile, some of the traditional media is adding to the confusion. A few outlets are acting like they are neutral, but most of what they publish leans in one political direction. As a matter of fact, there are publications that are deliberately NOT printing truth under the guise of “editorial freedom” and “independent news”. So instead of showing the full picture of what Vincentians really think, they only highlight the parts that make the Opposition look good. That is not journalism. That is pushing a narrative.

Because of all this, the responsibility now falls on regular Vincentians. With only days left before the election, Vincentians cannot afford to take every headline or viral post at face value. People must start checking things for themselves. Search for the original source. Compare what different outlets say. Ask for evidence. Don’t let anybody whether it be traditional media, social media, or so-called political commentators do your thinking for you.

Misinformation is not a joke. It disrespects your intelligence. It treats you like you are easy to fool. It takes advantage of those who don’t have time to dig deeper. The New Democratic Party and their supporters are good at peddling this. Don’t forget that it was their party that pushed the Breadfruit mentality narrative. As a matter of fact, as your parents and grandparents about the “no virgins in Vincy” narrative. And if you have time, we can also examine the “country people come town” narrative. This has never been a party that viewed their fellow Vincentians in a positive light.

This election is happening in an environment where information is easy to twist and even easier to spread. Once something enters the social media cycle, it becomes “true” for many people whether it is real or not. And because so many voices are talking at once it becomes harder for Vincentians to tell the difference. That is the real issue in this moment: not who people support, but whether the conversations shaping their decisions are based on reality or on stories created to mislead them.