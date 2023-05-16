Miss Guyana, Alicia Bess Anderson, wins International Elegant Mother pageant

Miss Guyana, Alicia Bess Anderson, was named Miss International Elegant Mother 2023.

Anderson beat out four other women to win the competition in St Maarten.

Tricia Grant Lewis of Grenada came in second, followed by Diveltah Wilson of St Maarten/St Martin.

Yissell Florentino finished third, with Dominica’s Hendrica Smith finishing fourth.

Source : Loop News