Dominica: Missing Cessna 172 Reportedly Crash en route to Martinique

DASPA reports missing aircraft

A missing aircraft reportedly crashed in southern Dominica, according to the Dominica Air and Sea Ports Authority (DASPA).

DASPA said the 4-seat Cessna 172 “departed Douglas-Charles Airport at 3:46 p.m. on Sunday, January 26th, 2025 and was en route to Martinique.”

According to a statement released early Monday, the aircraft lost communications after takeoff and all necessary local and French emergency response agencies are searching for it. We confirm that passenger and staff safety is paramount during rescue efforts.

Police sources informed Dominica News Online the jet may have crashed in La Plaine. When called, they indicated they were on a “search and rescue mission.”

Dominica experienced strong rains over the weekend, however it is unknown if this contributed to the event.