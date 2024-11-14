Police Intercepts Missing Generators on Grenadine Vessel

Police Seeking Assistance to Identify Owners of Missing Generators

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is seeking the assistance of the general public to identify the rightful owners of two (2) generators recently intercepted by police.

On November 9, 2024, police intercepted a motor vehicle aboard a vessel that routinely travels through the Grenadine Islands, including Union Island, Mayreau, and Canouan. During this operation, two generators were discovered and seized for further investigation.

The Police are requesting anyone with information that may assist in identifying the rightful owners of these generators to come forward. If you believe you have a legitimate claim or have relevant information, please contact the Criminal Investigations Department at (784) 456-1810, Police Control at (784) 457-1211, or the nearest police station.

The RSVGPF remains determined to ensuring the return of property to its rightful owners and appreciates the continued support of the public in achieving this goal.