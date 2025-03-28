SVG Coast Guard Continues Search for Missing Man at Sea

SEARCH UNDERWAY FOR MISSING MAN AT SEA

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) through the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service is actively conducting a search operation for a missing man following a marine incident.

On Thursday, March 27, 2025, at about 1526hrs (3:26 p.m.), the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service received a report of a missing person at sea. According to reports, fishing vessel “Guillotine” (J8-136Ki) capsized in waters off Fort Duvernette with three individuals onboard: Justin Brooker, Kamara Phillips, and Prince Yearwood.

Mr. Justin Brooker and Ms. Kamara Phillips were rescued safely; however, Mr. Prince Yearwood remains missing.

Coast Guard personnel conducted an extensive search operation for Mr. Yearwood throughout the afternoon and evening hours of Thursday but was unable to locate him. Search efforts resumed at first light on Friday, March 28, 2025, and are continuing at this time.

The RSVGPF and SVG Coast Guard will provide further updates as information becomes available.