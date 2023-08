A St. Vincent court on Wednesday found Mitchel Israel guilty of murdering his wife, Arianna Taylor Israel.

On January 30, 2020, Arianna was shot six times on the grounds of St. Martin Secondary School.

She was rushed to the main hospital in Kingstown, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Arianna was a nurse at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital; she is a Cuban national.

Mitchel was remanded back to prison on Wednesday to await sentencing.