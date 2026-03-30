Mega-Developer takes ‘last resort’ legal action against Dominica

DOMINICA / DUBAI – MMC Development Ltd. has officially launched formal arbitration proceedings against the Commonwealth of Dominica, an action that introduces significant uncertainty into the nation’s massive ongoing infrastructure and housing projects.

According to Cal Murad, the Project Director for MMC Development Ltd., this legal action was not taken lightly, describing arbitration as a “last resort” that underscores the gravity of the ongoing issues. The dispute fundamentally centers on the government’s alleged failure to comply with unfulfilled project conditions agreed upon by both parties. MMC Development asserts that it has dedicated enormous financial resources, personnel, and opportunity costs to Dominica’s development. While the company maintains it is meeting its contractual obligations to deliver on these projects, it expects “reciprocal adherence” from the government. When these mutual commitments are not honored, Murad explained, a developer has a legal and professional obligation to seek proper remedies.

The Potential Impact on Dominica’s Flagship Airport At the heart of the national concern is the Dominica International Airport, a top-priority mega-project anticipated to accommodate up to 500,000 passengers annually. The government’s 2024/2025 budget heavily relies on this airport to serve as a hub for economic activity, job generation, and global market access for local farmers and manufacturers. Murad highlighted the monumental effort already invested, noting that the airport is “one of the most significant infrastructure projects in the Eastern Caribbean,” with construction teams overcoming the island’s challenging mountainous terrain.

When asked whether the ongoing arbitration could lead to a suspension of the airport’s construction, Murad acknowledged it as “the gravest possible outcome”. He stressed that suspension is emphatically not the desired result and expressed hope for an amicable resolution, recognizing the devastating impact a halt would have on both the development company and the country.

A Deep Integration in Dominica’s “Build Back Better” Mandate The stakes of this dispute are exceptionally high because MMC Development Ltd. is deeply entrenched in Dominica’s foundational infrastructure from the ground up, spanning health, education, housing, and transportation. As of March 2026, the developer has successfully completed several critical facilities, including the Marigot hospital, the Grammar school, the Mahaut school, and various indoor and outdoor sports complexes. Murad emphasized the company’s holistic approach to the nation’s reconstruction, stating, “You cannot hand someone a new home and tell them the clinic is still a ruin”.

Furthermore, MMC Development is currently executing numerous vital housing projects across the island. Partnering with local contractors, the firm is driving the completion of housing developments in Canefield, Woodford Hill, Vieille Case, Penville, Pointe Michel, Paix Bouche, and Trafalgar. One of the most prominent ongoing residential projects is the Grand Bay Ville Housing Development, envisioned by Melissa Poponne-Skerrit as a “mini village within a village,” which will feature 88 standalone units, 29 empty plots, and 17 restoration units.

Economic Strains and Future Uncertainty The government of Dominica has publicly recognized the critical economic role of these construction partnerships. The 2024/2025 national budget notes that investments in housing and infrastructure stimulate economic growth by creating jobs for architects, engineers, contractors, and suppliers. The budget explicitly advocates for “Partnering to Build the Platform for Sustainable Growth and Development,” openly acknowledging that “the government cannot do it alone”. Any slowdown or suspension in this comprehensive reconstruction could severely undermine social stability, increase financial burdens, and stall economic performance.

Despite the looming legal battle, physical progress on the island has not yet ceased. “The interview ends, but the uncertainty does not,” Murad remarked, noting that earthmovers are still actively turning soil on the Dominican hillsides to build an airport meant to transform the nation for generations.