MOA and EAC-SVG launch project to enhance household food security

Enhancing Household Food and Nutrition Security through Home Gardening project

On Monday, January 23, 2023 – The Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Transformation, Forestry, and Fisheries – SVG, in partnership with the Association of the Evangelical Churches of St. Vincent and Grenadines (EAC SVG), launched the “Enhancing Household Food and Nutrition Security through Home Gardening” project.

The project aims to enhance household food and nutrition security.

Main Objectives:

– To enhance the capacity of five (5) youth groups to provide a sustainable source of fruit and vegetable seedlings to home gardeners and farmers.

-To improve the capacity of 75 youth farmers and home gardeners to establish and successively cultivate fruits and vegetables.

Registration forms for the Home Garden Project are available at Ministry of Agriculture Head Office/ Rural Transformation Unit and all Agricultural Stations( Walliliabou, Dumbarton, New Grounds and Rivulet) and at the link provided below.

Completed forms can be emailed to: [email protected]

For more information call: (784) 457-1812 or 457-1414 or 456-1410.