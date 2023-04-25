MOA conducts assessment for Farm Labour Assistance Programme

On Thursday 20th April, 2023 an assessment of land clearing activities under the Farm Labour Assistance Programme, executed by the Extension and Advisory Services in conjunction with the Research and Development Unit in the Ministry of Agriculture was done in Agricultural Region Two, District 5 East. These included locations such as Montreal, McMillan, Francois and Bahamia.

The land clearing assessments were carried out by Agricultural Officer for Region 2, Mr. Donawa Jackson accompanied by Agricultural Extension Officer Mr. Alston Lynch of District 5 East.

According to Agricultural Officer for Region 2 Mr. Donawa Jackson, the objectives of the assessments were to ascertain the total amount of land clearing done, such as motorized trimming, cutlassing and herbicide/weedicide applications and to solicit farmers’ feedback on work done so far over the last three (3) months. He further noted that a total of eighty (80) farmers have been registered for land clearing services and so far fifty one (51) farmers have benefited significantly. Presently, a total of ten (10) acres of farm lands have been cleared to grow crops such as dasheen, eddoes, ginger and carrots.

Farmers who benefitted indicated that they are satisfied and happy with the help they received and also noted that the land clearing services save them monies which assisted them to expand their acreages of crops. They also want to see the Farm Labour Assistance Programme continue for a long time.

The land clearing initiative under the Farm Labour Assistance Programme was launched on December 16th, 2022 by the Ministry of Agriculture at Mr. Kenroy Bacchus’ Farm located at Bahamia in Region 2, Agricultural District 5 East. Agricultural Region Two was selected for the first pilot phase of the Programme, starting at Richland Park and the surrounding farming locations.