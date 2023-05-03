MOA highlights land preparation with mechanised hole digger demonstration

A mechanised hole digger method demonstration was held by the Ministry of Agriculture’s Extension and Advisory Services. The event took place on the farm of Mr. Wilfred Patrick in Montreal.

The objective of the method demonstration, according to Mr. Donawa Jackson, Supervisor for Agricultural Region 2, was to introduce, test, and evaluate the use of a motorized hole digger to mechanically dig dasheen holes. It also aimed to set up a result demonstration plot to compare corm sizes and weights with corms harvested from holes dug using the conventional method of using a fork and scoop.

Thirty-three (33) farmers in all attended the event.

Donawa Jackson, the supervisor of Region 2, Extension Officers Shamika Grant and Alston Lynch, as well as other support staff, served as the facilitators.