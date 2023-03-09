MOE, stakeholders participate in education sector development workshop

Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation administrators, education officers, principals and teachers participated in an Education Sector Development Plan Programme Design Workshop at the Frenches House.

During the three days (6-8 March) participants;

Designed programmes that detail the strategies to achieve policy priorities and plan outcomes

Made progress on the choice of key performance indicators and targets for plan outcomes and programmes, and

Enhance understanding of and competencies in Education Sector Plan programme design and the selection of targets.

The workshop was facilitated by ESP Regional Consultant, Mr. Marcus Edward and ESP Technical Working Group Members.