MOH refutes Hantavirus rumors circulating in SVG

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy has officially dismissed rumors circulating on social media platforms, including WhatsApp, which falsely claim that a case of Hantavirus was detected in the country.

The unverified reports alleged that an individual was diagnosed with the virus upon arriving in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, was placed in quarantine, and subsequently escaped from an isolation facility. The Ministry has firmly stated that these claims are entirely false. Health officials confirmed that, to date, there are no suspected or confirmed cases of Hantavirus in the nation, and no individuals have been placed in isolation or quarantine for concerns related to the virus.

To ensure the continued safety of the public, the Ministry is working closely with local, regional, and international partners to monitor any emerging or re-emerging health threats. Active surveillance measures remain in effect at all national ports of entry, including both airports and seaports, to protect the health and well-being of residents and visitors alike.

Health officials are strongly urging the public to help break the cycle of misinformation. Before sharing or forwarding health-related messages online, residents are encouraged to verify the information through official press releases. Rather than reposting unverified claims, the Ministry asks that members of the public share official notices to ensure accurate information is distributed.