MOH says Hantavirus risk remains low in SVG

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy is advising the public that the risk of hantavirus infection in St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains low at this time. This advisory follows a recent update from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), which indicated that the overall risk to the Caribbean region is low.



On May 2, 2026, the World Health Organization (WHO) was notified of a cluster of respiratory illnesses affecting passengers and crew aboard a cruise ship in the Central Atlantic Ocean. Laboratory testing confirmed hantavirus in one critically ill patient. As of May 6, 2026, eight cases have been reported, including three confirmed and five suspected cases, with three deaths.



Hantaviruses are primarily spread through contact with infected rodents, particularly through exposure to contaminated urine, droppings, or saliva. Human-to-human transmission is considered rare.



The Ministry wishes to reassure the public that there is no immediate cause for concern locally at this time. Hantavirus transmission in the Americas is typically associated with wild field rodents rather than urban rodent populations, making the likelihood of spread in St. Vincent and the Grenadines low.



However, given the Caribbean’s role as a major hub for international travel and cruise activity, the Ministry continues to maintain heightened surveillance and preparedness, particularly at ports of entry.



In collaboration with regional partners, including CARPHA, monitoring systems such as the Tourism and Health Information System (THiS) and the Caribbean Vessel Surveillance System (CVSS) are being utilized to support early detection and timely response to any potential public health threats.



The Ministry encourages the public to take the following general precautions:



1. Avoid contact with rodents and areas where rodents may be present;

2. Practice proper food storage and waste disposal;

3. Maintain clean surroundings to reduce rodent activity;

4. Seek medical attention if experiencing severe respiratory symptoms, especially after potential exposure.



The Ministry of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy will continue to closely monitor the situation in collaboration with regional and international partners and will provide updates as necessary.