MOH St Vincent : Breakdown of 5 COVID deaths for the past 3 weeks

Breakdown of the deaths that were in the COVID-19 weekly reports for the past 3 weeks.

A ninety seven (97) years old male with underlying conditions tested positive for COVID-19 on November 24, 2022 and was admitted to the Isolation Ward, Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH). He died on December 30, 2022 of COVID-19 pneumonia. He was unvaccinated.

A forty (40) years old female with underlying conditions tested positive for COVID-19 on December 08, 2022 and was admitted to the Isolation Ward, MCMH. She died on December 22, 2022 of COVID-19 pneumonia. She was unvaccinated.

A forty nine (49) years old female with underlying conditions tested positive for COVID-19 on December 31, 2022 and was admitted to the Isolation Ward, MCMH. She died on January 04, 2023 of COVID-19 pneumonia. She was unvaccinated.

An eighty four (84) years old female with underlying conditions tested positive for COVID-19 on December 25, 2022 and was admitted to the Isolation Ward, MCMH. She died on January 08, 2023 of COVID-19 pneumonia. She was unvaccinated.

A ffty two (52) years old female with underlying conditions tested positive for COVID-19 on January 02, 2023 and was admitted to the Isolation Ward, MCMH. She died on January 08, 2023 of COVID-19 pneumonia. She was unvaccinated.