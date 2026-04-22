Moisture to increase showers over SVG by friday night

Residents of St. Vincent and the Grenadines can expect generally pleasant weather over the next few days, though a thin layer of haze and some light showers are anticipated.

According to the latest 72-hour outlook released by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services on April 21, 2026, the region will maintain a “fair to partly cloudy” status through much of the week.

For Wednesday, April 22, and Thursday, April 23, meteorological forecaster Joan Mc Donald predicts fair to partly cloudy skies. While the weather will be mostly clear, a few showers may develop across various parts of the islands. A slight film of haze is also expected to be noticeable across the area during this period.

While Friday morning will likely start fair and hazy, a change in weather patterns is forecasted for the start of the weekend. By Friday night, moisture levels and cloudiness are expected to increase, bringing more frequent showers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The islands will experience gentle winds blowing from the northeast at speeds of approximately 10 to 15 km/h. These winds are expected to shift, becoming east-southeasterly during the course of Friday.

For mariners and those heading to the coast, sea conditions are described as smooth to slight in open water. Swells are projected to stay near or below 0.5 meters (1.5 feet) on the western side of the islands and near or below 1.2 meters (4 feet) on the eastern side.

The Meteorological Service has confirmed that there are currently no weather or marine advisories or warnings in effect for the state. Despite the forecasted showers and haze, conditions remain stable for daily activities.