Vincentian Molly John named among NY’s most distinguished leaders

Vincentian Molly John, Audit Partner and Americas Telecommunications Co-Leader, EY, formerly known as Ernst & Young, was named by media company, City & State New York, as one of “2025’s 50 over 50,” an annual list of 50 distinguished leaders who are over the age of 50.

This list, presented in partnership with AARP New York, profiles 50 older adults in New York, with insights into their motivations and accomplishments.

Among them are four Icon honorees – health care executive Michael Dowling, top lobbyist Suri Kasirer, nonprofit leader Jo-Ann Yoo and a state judicial chief, Joseph Zayas – as well this year’s lifetime achievement honoree, leading real estate developer Larry Silverstein.

“I’m honored to be recognized as one of New York’s 50 Over 50. I wouldn’t be here without the support of those who have been part of my journey and I look forward to continuing my work and supporting others along the way.”

John is a co-leader of the Americas telecommunications sector at the international information technology services and consulting firm EY. A two-decade veteran of EY, John also is an audit partner and works on major multinational projects.

“I have achieved professional success through a combination of hard work, passion for my field and the unwavering support of the incredible people around me,” she says.

Apart from her professional work, she also supports educational and civic efforts through her positions serving on the boards of the USTA Foundation, Black Theatre United and TakeRoot Justice, where she advocates for an inclusive and equitable society.

John also contributes her expertise to the Zicklin School of Business and the League of Women Voters of the City of New York as an Advisory Board Member. Through these roles, she supports education, civic engagement, and the development of future leaders.