‘Money for ‘vehicle fleet’ was left by ULP govt’:PM

Prime Minister Godwin Friday on Thursday during the 2026 estimates stated that the inclusion of funds in the budget for a new fleet of vehicles was based on a standing recommendation from staff rather than his own personal request.

Last week Opposition Leader Ralph Gonsalves noted that when combined with a $600,000 allocation for a new vehicle fleet (which they estimate has a real market value of over $1.3 million if duty were included) said that the total allocated for the Prime Minister’s personal use and comfort approaches $2.1 to $2.8 million.

However, PM Friday noted that the existing vehicles are well past their typical replacement cycle. “One vehicle is 9 to 10 years old, while another is 6 or 7 years old”. He pointed out that, under normal circumstances, such vehicles are usually changed after 5 years.

The Prime Minister clarified that the staff had already been advising the former occupant of the office that the vehicles were old enough to be replaced. He mentioned that the money for this was “something they had there before”.

The recommendation specifically calls for at least two vehicles. He explained that this is necessary for security reasons, allowing officials to “distinguish” the Prime Minister or provide necessary protection.

Friday emphasized that the upgrade was not a personal priority, noting that he is currently driving a smaller vehicle and is “fine” with doing so. He stated that he is simply taking the judgment of the professionals whose “call” it is to manage security and logistics.

He noted that the Leader of the Opposition and the two senators had repeatedly raised the issue of the “so-called fleet of vehicles,” often repeating their criticisms “almost verbatim”.