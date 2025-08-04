SVG Posts launches its 10th MoneyService Outlet Canouan,

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Postal Corporation is elated to announce that as of July 31st 2025, it has expanded its MoneyGram money service operation at the Postal facility in the Canouan Administrative Complex.

This new service will enhance the existing traditional products which are currently offered at the Postal facility by facilitating inter-island, regional and international money transfers to visitors and residents.

Within the next two months, the very popular freight forwarding US Mail box service will also be available in Canouan.

According to Mrs. Jacqueline Adams Ollivierre, Director of Postal Services: “SVG Post continues to diversify to align with the changing demands of our customers. Many new products and services are offered at its head office in Kingstown and at the twenty two district post offices that compliment the existing traditional letter mail and Parcel Post products”.

High demand non- traditional services include:

MoneyGram Money Transfers – (Kingstown, Georgetown, Mesopotamia, Calliaqua, Layou, Barrouallie, Chateaubelair, Bequia, Canoun and Union Island

US Mail Box freight forwarding

Utility Bill Payments

US and Canadian Visa application

Lotto sales

The SVG Postal Corporation prides itself in delivering first class customer satisfaction in a reliable secured manner through well trained motivated staff”

The hours of operations at the Kingstown office are: 7.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m.

and at the district offices the hours are 8.30 a.m. to 3.30 pm.