Monkey Death Triggers Yellow Fever Alert in Trinidad

The Trinidad and Tobago Ministry of Health recently issued a public alert following the discovery of yellow fever in a deceased Red Howler monkey.

Although no human infections have been recorded, officials explain that the death of a primate serves as a critical environmental warning of the virus’s presence.

In response, authorities have initiated vector control and enhanced surveillance to monitor mosquito activity in the impacted regions.

The public is being urged to practice preventative measures to avoid bites and to recognize symptoms such as sudden fever, headache, and jaundice.

By maintaining high vigilance, the ministry aims to contain the viral threat and protect the local population from a potential outbreak.