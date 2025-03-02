Months After Beryl, Houses in SCW Still Unfixed

Several houses damaged in the constituency of South Central Windward from the passage of Hurricane Beryl in 2024 have not been repaired.

MP Saboto Caesar, in a Facebook post on February 27, stated:

“Today we visited houses damaged by Hurricane Beryl in Mt. Grenan, in the constituency of South Central Windward. There are a few more houses to assess before the weekend.”.

Caesar in the post further stated:

“Climate change continues to deal us a terrible hand. We have no choice but to respond collectively. All houses will not be repaired in a day, week, or even a month, but I promise that no one will be left behind.”

On 1 July, Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) as a Category 4 hurricane, later evolving into a Category 5 hurricane boasting maximum sustained winds of 270 km/h.

Although all areas of SVG reported damages, the hurricane caused the most extensive damage in the southern Grenadines Islands of Canouan, Mayreau, and Union, where it affected 90–100% of homes.

There were less severe damage assessments on Saint Vincent.

Roughly 36% of the total estimated population (110,872) of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has been potentially affected by the hurricane.