St. Vincent (SVG) : extensive water rationing begins in several communities

The Central Water and Sewage Authority (CWSA) in St. Vincent (SVG) is informing consumers on the Montreal Water System that due to worsening dry season conditions, greater rationalization measures must be implemented.

According to the Water Management Alert System, the Montreal Water System is currently at stage 4; Red.

Starting today, April 17, the following communities will observe a more extensive water rationing schedule: