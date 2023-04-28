Montserrat: 5 held on allegations of child sexual offences

According to the Royal Montserrat Police Force, five adult men have been arrested on suspicion of child sexual exploitation.
The police have assured the public that they are working together with other authorities across Montserrat to keep people safe and conduct a comprehensive investigation.
The Royal Montserrat Police Force recommends anyone with information to contact the police, social services, or educational institutions.
It goes on to say that all reports would be taken carefully and sympathetically.
