Montserrat: High-speed generator highlights ongoing energy transition

High-speed generator commissioning highlights Montserrat’s ongoing energy transition

Montserrat is making significant strides in bolstering its energy infrastructure through a dual-pronged approach, successfully commissioning a high-speed generator and continuing the procurement process for a medium-speed generator. These vital investments, made possible through the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office’s (FCDO) Essential Equipment Programme, underscore the Government of Montserrat’s unwavering commitment to ensuring a more robust and reliable national electricity system.

Montserrat Utilities Ltd. (MUL) is happy to report the successful commissioning of the new refurbished 2MW High Speed containerised generator, labelled as No. 5B, procured from Ring Power Corporation after significant market engagement earlier this year, is now online and actively generating power to the grid. MUL is grateful to Sean Hartley of Amandla Engineering who once again played a pivotal role, spending a week at the site to integrate the generator, enabling its seamless control and monitoring from the control room.

In addition to this significant achievement, Montserrat Utilities Limited (MUL) continues to lead the efforts for the ongoing medium-speed generator procurement, working closely with the Ministry of Communication, Works, Labour, and Energy, Programme Management Office and the local engineering team.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Communication, Works, Labour, and Energy, highlighted the significance of these projects, stating, “The successful commissioning of the high-speed generator provides immediate strengthening to the stability of Montserrat’s electricity generation. I am grateful to the support of the UK Government, Governor’s Office, MUL colleagues, Permanent Secretary Beverley Mendes, PMO and Procurement Unit for the investment and collaborative work to mobilise this capital equipment in short order, delivering benefits to residents and businesses. Now we turn our attention to the successful installation of Montserrat’s new medium-speed generator over the next few months to further fortify Montserrat’s energy infrastructure.”

The team from Anglo Belgium Corporation (ABC) – the provider of the new medium speed generator – is already on the ground in Montserrat, advising the local team of engineers on enabling works and installations.

The commissioning of the new medium speed generator is expected early in the new year 2024. Together, these projects will help to deliver:

Improved reliability and stability of the national electricity system.

Rapid response capabilities to address peak electricity demands.

Improved local capabilities through training and development of local engineering team

Progress towards Montserrat’s long-term energy resilience strategy with the medium-speed generator.

Source : MOC