Montserrat govt seals deal to boost exports with Canadian partners

The Montserrat Ministry of Agriculture has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Northern Connection Distribution Ltd, The Massiah Group & Canadian Consortium Partners.

This marked the culmination of a one-day initial scoping visit to Montserrat on December 8, 2025.

During the visit, Chief Executive Officer of The Massiah Group, Mr. Ryan Massiah toured agricultural lands across Lower and Upper Blakes Estate, Duck Pond, Waterworks Estate, the Cork Hill area, as well as the historic tourist site of St George’s Hill.

Following constructive discussions, Minister of Agriculture Hon John P. Osborne acknowledged the LOI as a clear demonstration of the shared commitment of both parties to collaborate.

The LOI affirms their intention to work together on initiatives aimed at strengthening Montserrat’s agricultural exports, sector development, and technical capacity, while also enhancing trade and economic engagement with Canada.

With the signing of the LOI, MAHLEYAS and The Massiah Group & Canadian Consortium are now positioned to move forward with joint technical planning, feasibility studies, and development of a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

These efforts are expected to support the following outcomes: