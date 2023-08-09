Montserrat’s food voucher programme will provide relief for residents

Tomorrow, Montserrat’s Food Voucher Relief Programme will aid economically struggling islanders.

Each Montserrat household can buy $300 worth of groceries from any participating retailer.

The Social Services Department will oversee the food voucher program, offer vouchers, and compensate grocers once they submit vouchers with purchase receipts.

Aravins Enterprises, Ashok’s Supermarket, Angelos International, Victors Supermarket, The Umpire, Deepak’s Supermarket, Edith’s Enterprises Limited, Silane’s Bakery and Grocery, Rams Emdee, and The People’s Mini Mart (Salem) participate.

Three $100 vouchers for groceries are available each family. Supermarkets cannot redeem certificates for alcohol or cigarettes.

Households can add money to food vouchers, which are non-refundable.

From Salem to Look Out, central island locations provide food vouchers. Each collection location will run for two days so nearby residents can collect vouchers.

Each household’s head must present a passport, driver’s license, or social security card to get food vouchers.

Food vouchers expire Friday, September 15, 2023.