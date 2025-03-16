Monument of Remembrance for Balliceaux Island

MONUMENT ON BALLICEAUX

As Vincentians continue to celebrate the reclamation of Balliceaux, the Government is already devising a “master plan” for the Island.

Delivering his address at the annual wreath laying ceremony at Dorsetshire Hill on Friday, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves announced that the plan “will be in accordance with the purposes for which it was acquired.”

Dr. Gonsalves said the Government will seek the input of Vincentians and of the Garifuna Diaspora in the building of an historic monument on the island.

On March 6, in Parliament, Dr. Gonsalves announced the return of Balliceaux to the patrimony of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Balliceaux is the site where more than 3 thousand Garifuna and Calinago lost their lives through an act of systematic genocide carried out by the British in 1797.