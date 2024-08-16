Moonhole Bequia Responds to Rock Fall with Public Warning

In a release, Moonhole Bequia addressed the 14 August rockslide that tourists on a boating tour had recorded.

Moonhole released a photo showcasing the composite nature of the Moonhole arch, accompanied by the following statement:

The terrain is a mixture of soil, clay, substrate, and rocks. It was declared off limits to all years ago, after several landslides and rockfalls, following heavy rain.”.

“The collapse on August 14 of the upper potion of the arch should be enough warning to curiosity seekers.”

“15 years ago, “No Trespassing” and “Danger” signs were posted in front of the arch and around Lower Bight to warn of the danger.”.

Please respect Mother Nature’s forces, Do Not Enter, Moonhole Bequia stated in its release.

Moonhole Company Limited conserves wildlife and natural resources on the western tip of Bequia.