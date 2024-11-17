More aggressive strain of mpox confirmed in the U.S

The California Department of Public Health confirmed, through laboratory testing, the first known case of clade I mpox in the United States. This case is related to an ongoing outbreak of clade I mpox in Central and Eastern Africa. The risk of clade I mpox to the public remains low, and there continue to be sporadic clade II mpox cases in the United States.

The case was diagnosed in a person who recently traveled from Eastern Africa. The individual was treated shortly after returning to the United States at a local medical facility and released. Since then, the person has isolated at home, is not on treatment specific for mpox, and symptoms are improving. Based on their travel history and symptoms, patient specimens were tested and confirmed for the presence of clade I monkeypox virus. Specimens are being sent to CDC for additional viral characterization. Additionally, CDC is working with the state to identify and follow up with potential contacts.

Casual contact, like you might have during travel, is unlikely to pose significant risks for transmission of mpox. While investigations continue into this case, CDC guidance has not changed. Protect yourself from mpox by: